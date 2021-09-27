Xiaomi Civi's prices leaked; will start at Rs. 32,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 12:45 am

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi Civi's pricing details leaked

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Civi smartphone in China on September 27. Prior to launch, the handset's promotional poster has surfaced online, revealing its specifications as well as pricing details. The device will arrive in three variants with a starting cost of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It will offer an OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 55W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone will boast Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

The Xiaomi Civi will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an AG glass back body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in three color options.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi Civi will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi Civi will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Civi: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Civi will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 3,099 (around Rs. 35,360) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 38,800) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset will be officially launched in China on Monday.