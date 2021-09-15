Google Pixel 6 Pro will offer Battery Share, UWB features

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 11:54 am

Google Pixel 6 Pro's features and specifications leaked

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October this year. In the latest development, XDA Developers has leaked some of the features and specifications of the top-end Pixel 6 Pro model. The device will offer Battery Share (reverse wireless charging) and ultra-wideband support, digital car key application, Quick Tap gestures, as well as Always-on Display.

Design and display

The phone will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with a punch-hole design, a slim bottom bezel, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual-tone rear panel will house a horizontally-aligned triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. When Always-on Display is active, the refresh rate will lower down to 10Hz or 30Hz.

Cameras

It will boast Samsung's 50MP GN1 main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from the Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired and 23W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is tipped to happen on October 19. However, considering the specifications, it might cost around Rs. 80,000. Reportedly, the shipments will begin from October 28 onwards and the device will get up to five years of software updates.