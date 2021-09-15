Google fixes 11 Chrome browser bugs, including two zero-day vulnerabilities

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 12:45 am

Google announced fixes for 11 different bugs in the Chrome browser, including two zero-day vulnerabilities possibly being exploited in the wild, on Monday. The update bearing version number 93.0.4577.82 has been issued for Chrome's stable build channel on Windows, Mac, and Linux. It will be available to all devices in the coming weeks. Here are more details.

Details

The two zero-day issues are credited to an anonymous discoverer

On the Chrome Releases page, Google listed out each vulnerability that was patched, its unique CVE code, and the sum awarded to the discoverer of each vulnerability. Of these vulnerabilities, the most interesting were CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633. Google noted it was aware of exploits for these vulnerabilities existing in the wild. These were the only issues credited to an anonymous discoverer.

Ambiguity

Google didn't share details of the two zero-day exploits

Besides these two zero-day issues, the nine other listed vulnerabilities have a severity rating of "high," the second-highest after "critical." Google did not provide additional details about the scope of the attacks in the wild and other important factors such as how the attacks leveraging the exploit are carried out and whether users can take precautions to stay safe.

Here's how to update your Google Chrome browser

Since Google hasn't mentioned the severity of attacks that could result from these vulnerabilities, we suggest you update Google Chrome manually at the earliest instead of waiting for automatic updates. To update the browser manually, click on the three dots button on the right-hand side beside the address bar in Chrome and select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Update and reboot

Download for the latest version should begin automatically

In the Settings menu, select "About Chrome" from the list on the left-hand side. Now, the topmost entry should tell you the Chrome version number and whether it is up to date or not. If your version isn't the latest one, the installation of the latest version begins automatically. Once installed, you'll be prompted to restart the browser. Do so and continue browsing safely.