Google Pixel 6 Pro appears on Geekbench with Tensor chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 01:00 am

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 6 series of smartphones in October this year. In the latest development, the flagship Pixel 6 Pro model has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing reveals the in-house Tensor chipset's configurations as well as confirms that the handset will come with 12GB of RAM and Android 12 OS support. Here are more details.

Geekbench scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. To evaluate, it runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor completes the actions, the higher is its score. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has achieved a single-core score of 881 and a multi-core score of 2,938.

Tensor chipset

Here's what Geekbench listing revealed about the Tensor chipset

The Pixel 6 Pro's Geekbench listing has revealed that Google's in-house Tensor is an octa-core chipset with a tri-cluster CPU configuration. It is said to have two Cortex-X1 cores working at 2.84GHz, two Cortex-A78 cores speeding at 2.25GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.80GHz. Rumors are rife that Tensor might be Samsung's unreleased 5nm Exynos 9855 chipset which is also codenamed "Whitechapel."

Design and display

The phone will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an aluminium frame, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will boast a dual-tone design and a horizontally-aligned triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Internals

It might be loaded with up to 512GB of storage

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from a custom Tensor processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired and 23W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

It will feature a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom and OIS support. Up front, there will be a 12MP selfie camera.

Information

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing details of the Pixel 6 Pro at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 80,000. The handset is tipped to debut on October 19, whereas the shipping might commence from October 28.