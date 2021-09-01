POCO releases MIUI 12.5 update for X3 model in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 12:22 am

MIUI 12.5 update released for POCO X3 in India

Xiaomi-owned POCO has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for its POCO X3 smartphone in India. Just recently, it had received the Android 11 update. The firmware brings a light and fast UI, improved response to gestures, and a new Notes app. It also bumps up the Android security patch to July 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update for the POCO X3 smartphone carries version number V12.5.2.0.RJGINXM and it is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

There is a fingerprint sensor on the side

POCO X3 is offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X3 features an IP53-rated plastic body with a centrally-positioned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a circular camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information

The phone offers a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It packs a 6,000mAh battery

POCO X3 is backed by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.