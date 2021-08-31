Google readying fix for Pixel 5a's overheating and touchscreen issues

Aug 31, 2021

Google Pixel 5a 5G is facing overheating and touchscreen issues. According to user complaints, the handset gets overheated while shooting in 4K resolution at 60fps and sometimes gives out heat-related warnings while clicking photos. There are also reports of a touchscreen issue affecting the lower part of the display. Notably, Google has confirmed that it is working on a fix for both the problems.

It sports a Full-HD+ OLED screen

Google Pixel 5a 5G is 7.6mm thin and weighs 183 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Pixel 5a 5G features an IP67-rated built and has a punch-hole design. On the rear, it gets a square-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.34-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is available in a single 'Mostly Black' color option.

There is an 8MP front camera

The Google Pixel 5a 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

It is backed by a 4,680mAh battery

The Google Pixel 5a 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. It is currently up for purchase in the US and Japan.