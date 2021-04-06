-
Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro receive MIUI 12.5 stable updateLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:05 am
Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Mi 10 and 10 Pro models in China.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, improved privacy, optimized haptics, additional Super wallpapers, and some uninstallable system apps, among others.
It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the devices to March 2021.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 10 and 10 Pro carries version number V12.5.3.0.RJBCNXM and V12.5.3.0.RJACNXM, respectively, and has a download size of around 4GB. The firmware is currently seeding in China in 'stable beta recovery' stage.
Design and display
The phones flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display
As far as their specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 and 10 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a quad camera unit.
The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
Cameras
They boast of a 108MP main camera
Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The Mi 10 Pro offers a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens.
The duo sports a 20MP selfie snapper.
Internals
They are fueled by a Snapdragon 865 processor
Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, the former packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast-charging, whereas the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
They also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.