Samsung has introduced the new 'Mystic Navy' color variant for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ models in South Korea. It joins the existing shades of Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver. Along with the color option, which is already available in India, the tablets will also be offered in a new 12GB/512GB configuration starting April 8. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The tablets offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ sport a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a metal body. On the rear, they offer a dual camera setup. The standard model bears a 120Hz, 11-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the Plus variant has a 120Hz, 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information They have an 8MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, the duo packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals They draw power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are fueled by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs an 8,000mAh battery, while the latter houses a 10,090mAh battery. Both the devices support 45W fast-charging. The tablets are equipped with quad speakers, an S Pen, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+: Pricing