Corbin Bosch becomes fourth South African with this Test double

Corbin Bosch displayed his all-round skills in South Africa 's 328-run win over Zimbabwe in the 1st Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. He scored a brilliant century in the first innings and followed it up with a second-innings five-wicket haul. The Proteas successfully defended 536 by bowling out the hosts for 208 on Day 4. Meanwhile, Bosch became only the fourth South African player to achieve this double in a Test.

Match impact Bosch's all-round performance helps SA win In the first innings, South Africa scored a massive 418/9, thanks to Lhuan-dre Pretorius's 153 and a counter-attacking ton from Bosch. Coming in at number eight, Bosch smashed a quickfire 100 off just 124 balls (10 fours). In the second innings, he took five wickets for just 43 runs, helping South Africa bowl out the hosts for just 208. Notably, Bosch featured in only his second Test match.

Record achievement Bosch joins Jacques Kallis on this elite list With his performance in the second innings, Bosch joined an elite group of South African cricketers who have scored a century and taken five wickets in the same Test. He is now only the fourth Proteas player to achieve this, joining JH Sinclair (1899), GA Faulkner (1910), and Jacques Kallis (1999 and 2002). Kallis, considered one of the greatest all-rounders, has attained this feat twice.