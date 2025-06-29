West Indies coach Daren Sammy reprimanded for this reason: Details 

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for publicly criticizing third umpire Adrian Holdstock during the first Test against Australia in Barbados. The fine was imposed after Sammy expressed his displeasure over two contentious decisions that went against West Indies on Day 2 of the match. WI eventually lost the game by 159 runs. Here are further details.

Controversial calls Two decisions that went against West Indies The first decision was Roston Chase's lbw, which was given out by Holdstock despite a possible inside edge. The second one involved Shai Hope's inside edge that was caught by Alex Carey but deemed clean by the third umpire. On Day 1, Holdstock also ruled a low catch to Hope off Travis Head as not carried.

Past grievances Sammy had concerns about Holdstock's umpiring during ODI series Sammy revealed that he had concerns about Holdstock's umpiring during a recent ODI series in England. He said, "You don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question."

Sanction details Sammy found guilty of breaching Article 2.7 of ICC Code Sammy was found guilty of breaching Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to "public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match." He was fined 15% of his match fee for the level one offense and one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.