England's Nat Sciver-Brunt registers her 18th fifty in WT20Is: Stats
What's the story
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a valiant knock of 66 versus India in the first WT20I of the 5-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Despite her effort, England lost the match by 97 runs, chasing a target of 211. Notably, Sciver-Brunt was England's main contributor as the rest of side faltered with the bat. England scored 113 in 14.5 overs. Here's more.
Information
A gritty knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt's blade
Nat Sciver-Brunt came in when England were 9/1. Soon the English side became 9/2 before Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont added 49 runs. England lost wickets at regular intervals thereafter with Sciver-Brunt holding one end. She perished eventually in the 15th over.
Stats
6th fifty versus India for Sciver-Brunt
Sciver-Brunt's 66 was laced with 10 fours. She faced 42 balls. Sciver-Brunt has raced to 2,947 runs in WT20Is at 29.47. She hammered her 18th fifty from 136 matches (130 innings). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 WT20Is against India, she owns 534 runs at 33.37. This was her 6th fifty versus India. In 56 home matches, Sciver-Brunt owns 1,200 runs at 25.53 (50s: 5).