Smriti Mandhana climbs to No. 2 in Women's ODI Rankings
What's the story
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has climbed to the second spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) women's One Day International (ODI) batting rankings.
This meteoric rise comes just days after her stellar performance against Ireland, where she scored a whopping 249 runs in three matches.
Notably, Mandhana is now the only Indian player in the top 10 of these rankings.
Series highlights
Mandhana's impressive performance against Ireland
Mandhana's brilliant show in the series against Ireland saw her score 135, 41, and 73 in the three games.
This has catapulted her to the second spot with 738 points in the ICC women's ODI Batting Rankings.
Meanwhile, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt occupies the top spot with 773 points, while Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu completes the top three with 733 points.
Team performance
Other Indian cricketers in ICC Women's ODI Rankings
Apart from Mandhana, other Indian players have also entered the ICC women's ODI Rankings.
Jemimah Rodrigues has jumped to the 17th position after scoring her maiden WODI century against Ireland.
Meanwhile, despite missing the entire three-match series against Ireland due to injury, captain Harmanpreet Kaur retains her 15th position.
All-rounder rankings
Deepti Sharma and Ashleigh Gardner lead all-rounders' list
Deepti Sharma is another Indian cricketer who has made huge strides in the ICC rankings. She is currently ranked sixth on the all-rounders' list with 344 points.
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner leads this category after a stellar performance against England in the women's Ashes, where she took four wickets and scored 146 runs.
Career milestone
Gardner's career-high points in all-rounder ODI Rankings
Gardner's brilliant show in the Ashes series has also helped her achieve a career-best 469 points in the All-Rounder ODI Rankings.
She is now 25 points ahead of second-placed South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp.
Gardner also achieved a career-best 648 points as a batter, jumping five spots to enter the top 10 of the batting rankings.
Numbers
Mandhana's WODI numbers in brief
The stand-in Indian women's ODI team captain Mandhana has been in stellar form and has jumped to number two in the ODI batter's ranking on the back of her stellar performance in the Ireland series.
Meanwhile, she has featured in 97 ODIs amassing 4,209 runs at an average of 46.25. She also boasts a strike rate of 87.63 including 10 tons and 30 fifties.
Notably, her highest score of 136 came against South African Women.