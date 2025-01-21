Manchester City sign Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis for £29.6m
What's the story
Manchester City have successfully pulled off the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian defender, Vitor Reis, in a deal worth £29.6 million.
The talented teenager has joined the Premier League club from Palmeiras, a top-tier Brazilian team.
Reis has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City, marking a major milestone in his budding career.
Career highlights
Reis's performance and early transfer to Manchester City
A right-footed central defender, Reis has already made 22 appearances for Palmeiras and has represented Brazil's Under-17s nine times.
Although Palmeiras had initially planned to keep Reis on loan for the rest of the season, Manchester City insisted on his immediate transfer.
The young player expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League club, describing it as a "dream come true."
Transfer strategy
Reis is Manchester City's 2nd January signing
Reis is the second player to be signed by Manchester City in the January transfer window, after Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov.
The club's title defense in the Premier League has been marred by injuries this season, especially in their defensive line-up.
These tactical signings are viewed as a move to strengthen their squad and overcome these hurdles.
Information
City signed Khusanov for £33.5m
Manchester City signed defender Khusanov from Lens for £33.5m. The centre-back joined the Premier League champions on a four-and-a-half-year contract which also contains the option of a further year until June 2030.
Bem-vindo, Vitor Reis! pic.twitter.com/y5rDWFl8Cu— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 21, 2025