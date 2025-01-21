England's Jos Buttler supports family presence on cricket tours
England captain Jos Buttler supports families joining lengthy overseas tours, emphasizing their importance and minimal impact on the game.
His stance contrasts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s recent directive limiting family time for Indian players on extended foreign trips.
Family importance
Buttler's views on family presence during tours
Buttler stressed on the importance of having families on tour, especially in the modern world.
"I think it's great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that," he said.
He added that with so much cricket being played, the players are away from home for long periods of time - a reality highlighted by the post-COVID-19 situation.
Performance impact
Buttler dismisses concerns over family presence affecting performance
However, Buttler dismissed concerns that the presence of families could affect players' performance.
He asserted, "Absolutely, I don't think it affects the cricket too much."
The England captain also suggested that managing family time during tours is doable and doesn't interfere with professional responsibilities.
"I think it's something that is very manageable," he added.
Rule controversy
BCCI's new family time rule sparks debate
Recently, the BCCI has introduced a rule restricting players' family time during tours to 14 days for tournaments of 45 days or more, and seven days for shorter tours.
The decision comes after India's back-to-back Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia.
The board, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, hopes to improve the team's focus ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Policy contrast
Buttler's stance contrasts with BCCI's new policy
However, Buttler's views on having families on tour differ from the BCCI's new policy.
Meanwhile, his opinion reflects a belief in holistic support systems for players, marrying professionalism with player welfare.
This debate on family-time policies adds an interesting dimension to the upcoming cricket series between India and England, as both teams prepare for a competitive showdown.
Match preview
Ind vs Eng: First T20I preview
England take on the reigning T20 World Champions in a five-match T20 series starting January 22.
The first match is set to take place at Eden Gardens with Suryakumar Yadav and company looking to keep up their incredible unbeaten series win streak.
Meanwhile, the Three Lions and new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum would look to get on to a winning start and get back on winning ways.