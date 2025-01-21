What's the story

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has reminisced his fond memories of donning the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey at Eden Gardens.

The Indian team is currently gearing up for a five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22 in Kolkata.

During a break in a practice session, Yadav spoke about his nostalgia for the city and its iconic cricket ground.

