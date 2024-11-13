Ramandeep Singh makes T20I debut against South Africa
In the third T20I match between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, all-rounder Ramandeep Singh made his international debut. The 27-year-old cricketer was presented with his cap by renowned Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. VVS Laxman handded a cap to Pandya who in return gave it to Singh. The all-rounder replaced Avesh Khan in India's playing XI for this crucial match.
Singh's rise to fame in IPL 2024
Singh first came into the limelight during the IPL 2024 season, where he played for the championship-winning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was a key finisher for KKR, scoring 125 runs at an incredible strike rate of over 201 in only 14 matches. His performance earned him a spot in India's T20I squad for the four-match series against South Africa.
KKR retains Singh for IPL 2025
KKR has shown faith in Singh's abilities by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was among the six players retained by the franchise, which also included Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy. Under the uncapped player category, both Harshit and Ramandeep were signed for ₹4 crore each.
Singh's domestic and international cricket journey
Singh has been a consistent performer for his domestic team Punjab, having played a key role in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title run last year. He also played in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 in Oman. In his T20 career so far, Singh has played 57 matches and scored 544 runs at a strike rate of 170 with a highest score of 64. As a bowler, he has taken 16 wickets at 16-plus.