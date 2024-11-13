Summarize Simplifying... In short Ramandeep Singh, who gained fame in IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has made his T20I debut against South Africa.

KKR has retained him for IPL 2025, showing confidence in his abilities.

Singh, a consistent performer for Punjab, has played 57 T20 matches, scoring 544 runs and taking 16 wickets.

Ramandeep Singh replaced Avesh Khan in India's playing XI

Ramandeep Singh makes T20I debut against South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 08:24 pm Nov 13, 202408:24 pm

What's the story In the third T20I match between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, all-rounder Ramandeep Singh made his international debut. The 27-year-old cricketer was presented with his cap by renowned Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. VVS Laxman handded a cap to Pandya who in return gave it to Singh. The all-rounder replaced Avesh Khan in India's playing XI for this crucial match.

Career highlights

Singh's rise to fame in IPL 2024

Singh first came into the limelight during the IPL 2024 season, where he played for the championship-winning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was a key finisher for KKR, scoring 125 runs at an incredible strike rate of over 201 in only 14 matches. His performance earned him a spot in India's T20I squad for the four-match series against South Africa.

Retention

KKR retains Singh for IPL 2025

KKR has shown faith in Singh's abilities by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was among the six players retained by the franchise, which also included Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy. Under the uncapped player category, both Harshit and Ramandeep were signed for ₹4 crore each.

Track record

Singh's domestic and international cricket journey

Singh has been a consistent performer for his domestic team Punjab, having played a key role in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title run last year. He also played in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 in Oman. In his T20 career so far, Singh has played 57 matches and scored 544 runs at a strike rate of 170 with a highest score of 64. As a bowler, he has taken 16 wickets at 16-plus.