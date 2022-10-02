Sports

Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Written by V Shashank Oct 02, 2022, 03:33 pm 3 min read

Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed 132 in the first unofficial Test against NZA (Source: Twitter/@NZA)

Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain Bengal in the coveted Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23, commencing October 11. Easwaran has taken over the reins from Sudip Chatterjee and will have all-rounder Writtick Chatterjee as his deputy. The top-order batter clubbed 196 runs in the three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. Bengal, who are seated in Group E, will play their opener against Jharkhand. Here's more.

Easwaran Easwaran takes up the mantle from Sudip

Bengal will miss the services of Sudip, Shreevats Goswami, and Wriddhiman Saha, who have joined hands with different state teams. As per reports, the likes of Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar have shifted their focus onto red-ball cricket. However, the duo might feature in the 50-over tournament - Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting November 12.

Squad Bengal's squad for SMAT 2022-23

Bengal's squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Sudip Gharami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Agniva Pan (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, AkashDeep, Ishan Porel, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Akash Gathak, Geet Puri. With Saha and Goswami missing out, Agniva has been picked as the second wicket-keeper alongside Porel.

Career A look at Easwaran's domestic numbers

Easwaran marked his T20 debut against Tripura in the 2016-17 Inter State Twenty-20 Tournament. Since then, the right-hander has amassed 554 runs in 21 matches, averaging a phenomenal 39.57 and striking at 126.77. He owns a hundred (107*) and three fifties. Meanwhile, Easwaran has smashed 5,215 and 3,182 runs in FC and List A, averaging 43.45 and 46.79, respectively.

Runs Easwaran found form against NZA

Easwaran bashed a 194-ball 132 against New Zealand A in the first of three-match unofficial Tests in Bengaluru. He whacked 13 fours and a six, playing an invaluable role in INDA's total (571/6d) in response to NZA's 400. He followed with scores of 22, 38, and 4. Later, Easwaran clocked a match-winning 39(35) in the third and final unofficial ODI against NZA.

Ranji Trophy Easwaran averaged 41.30 in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He hoarded 413 runs while averaging a decent 41.30. He notched a hundred and three fifties. Only Shahbaz Ahmed (482) and Manoj (433) compiled more runs than the former. Bengal couldn't get past eventual winners Madhya Pradesh, losing in the semi-finals by 174 runs. Easwaran top-scored for Bengal, striking 78 in the 350-run chase.

Information How did Bengal fare in SMAT 2021-22?

Bengal topped the Group B standings, with four wins and a solitary defeat. They faced eventual runners-up Karnataka in the quarter-final, only to lose in the Super Over. Writtick's 42-ball 51 put Bengal in the hunt for a 161-run chase prior to the Eliminator.