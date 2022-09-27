Sports

When will Jos Buttler return? England coach Matthew Mott answers

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 27, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

Buttler missed the first four T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler missed the first four T20Is in Pakistan due to a calf injury. All-rounder Moeen Ali has been leading England in Buttler's absence. England limited-overs coach Matthew Mott indicated that Buttler will not be considered for selection in the fifth T20I too. Mott said England don't want to risk Buttler ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Context Why does this story matter?

Buttler sustained a calf injury while playing The Hundred last month.

He was ruled out of the Karachi leg (first four T20Is) due to the same.

The England team management does not want to risk his fitness even though the seven-match series is tied at 2-2.

Mott informed that Buttler's injury was "reasonably significant".

It remains to be seen if Buttler plays in Lahore.

Statement Here is what Mott said

"With regards to Jos, he's still a while off. He's not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a World Cup," Mott told ESPNcricinfo. "He's champing at the bit for a game but we'll just try and see how we go: maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance."

Information Buttler served as 12th man in the 3rd T20I

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has been quite active while training on the tour. He also served as the 12th man in the fourth T20I. Ahead of the series, he stated that it was important to travel "whether fit to play the games or not".