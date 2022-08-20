Sports

Kagiso Rabada races to 250 Test wickets: Key stats

Kagiso Rabada races to 250 Test wickets: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 20, 2022, 02:08 pm 3 min read

Kagiso Rabada is the seventh SA bowler with 250 or more Test scalps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada breathed fire in the first Tests against England. The seamer claimed his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests (5/52) and followed with figures worth 2/27 to bundle the hosts on 149. He guided SA to an innings win at Lord's and a 1-0 lead in the series. In the process, the 27-year-old raced to 250 Test scalps. We decode his stats.

Bowlers Rabada surpasses bowling greats

He has become only the seventh SA bowler to attain 250 wickets in the longest format. He joins the company of Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollack (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), and Jacques Kallis (291). Rabada trumped the likes of Yasir Shah (244), Neil Wagner (246), Matthew Hoggard (248), and Michael Holding (249).

Context Why does this story matter?

Rabada has been a promising talent for the Proteas since his arrival.

To become one of the most revered pacers of his generation and attain 250 Test scalps is a laud-worthy feat.

Moreover, he has struck at a stupendous rate of 40.20, which is the best by a SA bowler with 250 or more Test wickets.

The best is yet to come for Rabada.

Information Rabada unlocks a unique feat at Lord's

As per Opta, Rabada is the 12th different South African bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test match at Lord's. He is also the first since Vernon Philander, who achieved the mark in 2012.

WTC Rabada's performance in ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle

Rabada is the fifth highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. He has claimed 37 wickets in six matches, averaging a phenomenal 18.35. He ranks behind Jasprit Bumrah (45), Shaheen Afridi (41), James Anderson (41), Nathan Lyon (39), Ramesh Mendis (38). Marco Jansen follows Rabada in terms of most Test scalps for the Proteas (32).

Information How has Rabada fared in 2022?

Rabada is the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Jack Leach in Tests in 2022. The former has bagged 30 scalps at 18.83, striking at 34.20. Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and English seamer Stuart Broad trail the duo with 29 scalps each.

Vs England Rabada's numbers versus England (Tests)

Versus England, Rabada has taken 59 scalps in 10 matches at 24.08. He boasts four five-wicket haul versus the Three Lions in red-ball cricket. In England, he has taken 23 wickets at 23.21, including a scintillating five-fer in the first innings. Notably, it was his maiden five-fer in English conditions. At home, the fast bowler has clinched 36 scalps at 24.63.

Career Decoding Rabada's Test numbers

Rabada marked his debut in the whites against India in 2015. Since then, he has snapped up 250 wickets in 53 Tests. He averages a stellar 22.10 and has struck at 40.20. At home, Radada has captured 161 scalps at 19.96. He has eight five-wicket hauls in an innings, with best figures of 7/112. Meanwhile, he holds 89 wickets in away conditions, averaging 25.95.

Do you know? Rabada has clocked a unique record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada (10,065) holds the record for the second-fewest balls bowled to reach 250 wickets in this format. He ranks behind Steyn, who clocked the feat in 9,927 deliveries. Waqar Younis (10,170), Donald (11,559), and Malcolm Marshall (11,690) trail Rabada in this regard.