Sports

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Pitch report, weather forecast, stats

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Pitch report, weather forecast, stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 17, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Ishan Kishan struck 34 off 21 deliveries in the last game (Source: Twitter/@Icc)

India will lock horns with a belligerent-looking South Africa in the fourth T20I on Friday. The hosts need a win at any expense to level the series 2-2 in Rajkot. Meanwhile, SA would be gutted by the 48-run defeat in the last outing. They have a solid side on offer that could trouble the hosts once in a rhythm. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this outing. Chasing sides have won two of the three T20Is played here. It has been a high-scoring venue, averaging a first innings score of 183. Pacers have been more influential than spinners. As for the weather, it will be a cloudy affair in Rajkot. Humidity levels will rise as the game progresses.

Performance How have India fared in Rajkot?

The Men in Blue have a 2-1 win-loss record at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India (202/4) beat Australia by six wickets in 2013. Notably, it's the highest team score at this venue. India then lost to New Zealand by 40 runs in 2017. Virat Kohli (65) was the top scorer for the hosts. In 2019, India (154/2) trounced Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Performers Munro is the highest run-getter at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's Colin Munro has smashed the most number of runs in T20Is played here (109). He had struck a 58-ball 109* versus India (2017). Rohit Sharma (98) and Virat Kohli (94) follow suit. Left-arm quick Trent Boult has captured the most number of wickets here (4). Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vinay Kumar, and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trail him with three scalps each.

Information A look at the telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 HD, and Star Sports 3. The viewers can also live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app (paid subscription). It will begin at 7 PM IST.