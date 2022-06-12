Sports

2nd T20I: India compile a modest 148/6; SA bowlers shine

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 12, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

Keshav Maharaj dismissed Indian captain Rishabh Pant (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team compiled 148/6 against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India's top-order batter fared well even though Ruturaj Gaikwad made an early exit. However, the Proteas bowlers bounded back in the middle overs, striking at regular intervals. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje choked the Indian batters thereafter. Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel scored useful runs eventually.

PP India lost one wicket in the Powerplay

India were off to a patchy start after Temba Bavuma elected to field. They lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over, with Kagiso Rabada dismissing him. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then restored the damage, adding over 40 runs together. The latter accelerated in the third over, having smashed a couple of sixes off Anrich Nortje. India scored 42/1 in the first six overs.

Information Rabada takes his 50th T20I wicket

Rabada drew first blood for South Africa in the first over of the match. It was his 50th wicket in T20 Internationals. Rabada has become the fifth SA bowler to take 50 T20I wickets. He is just the second SA seamer to do so.

Middle Indian batters struggled in the middle overs

India were five down in the middle overs. Ishan (34) departed shortly after the powerplay overs, falling to Nortje. Spinner Keshav Maharaj then got rid of Rishabh Pant (5) in the 10th over. Like the Indian captain, all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored in single figures (9). Shreyas Iyer (40), who stabilized the Indian innings, was sent back by Dwaine Pretorius in the 14th over.

Finish Dinesh Karthik finished well

India lost momentum after the dismissal of Iyer. They did not score a boundary for the next four overs (24 balls). In between, India also lost Axar Patel. Harshal Patel finally broke the shackles in the 18th over, smacking a four off Rabada. Karthik (30*), who was struggling at one stage, showcased his finishing skills. India scored 30 runs in the final two overs.