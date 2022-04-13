Sports

SA thrash Bangladesh: Decoding the ICC World Test Championship table

Maharaj claimed 7/32 against Bangladesh in Port Elizabeth (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa battered Bangladesh in the recently concluded two-match Test series. Post this telling win, the Proteas inched closer to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Meanwhile, the Aussies are yet to lose a match in the ongoing WTC cycle. Here, we decode the ICC WTC table and look at the remaining schedule for each of the competing teams in 2021-23.

Information Maharaj, Harmer clobber Bangaldesh in the Port Elizabeth Test

SA hammered 453 riding on Elgar, Keegan Peterson, and Bavuma's fifties. Taijul Islam's hard-earned 6/135 had been the only silver lining for the visitors. In response, Bangladesh racked up 217 with valiant knocks from Tamim Iqbal (47) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51). SA then battered the visitors for a target of 413. Later, they bundled out Bangladesh on merely 80, handing themselves a 332-run win.

AUS Australia sit atop the WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia have a points percentage of 75 which puts them at the top of the heap. They last played in Ashes 2021-22, scripting a 4-0 triumph. They have 72 points from five wins and three draws. Up next, they will be facing Sri Lanka (two Tests) and India (four Tests) in away series. Later, they will host WI (two Tests) and SA (three Tests).

SA SA inches closer to Australia, India stays unmoved at third

SA have gathered a PCT of 71.42 from five wins and two losses across seven Tests. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses from 11 Tests. They'll travel to England for the one rescheduled Test, host Australia (four Tests), and tour Bangladesh (two Tests).

PAK, SL PAK, SL stay afloat in the middle

Pakistan (52.38) have racked up three wins and two draws in eight Tests. They'll travel to SL (two Tests) and later host England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests). SL (50) have two wins and as many losses from four Tests. The Lankans will travel to Bangladesh (two Tests), host Australia (two Tests), and Pakistan (two Tests). Lastly, they will tour NZ (two Tests).

NZ, WI NZ, WI trail the pack at sixth and seventh

Defending champions NZ (38.88) have mustered two wins and one draw from six Tests. Their remaining series include a tour of England (three Tests) followed by hosting SL (two Tests). Lastly, they will travel to Pakistan for two Tests. WI (35.71) have clocked two wins and two draws in seven Tests. They will tour Bangladesh, SA, and Australia for two Tests each.

BAN, ENG Bangladesh, England languish at the bottom

Bangladesh (16.66) have just one win to show from six Tests in the WTC 2021-23. They will now host SL, tour WI, and later host India for two Tests each. Meanwhile, England (12.50) stay at the bottom with one win and three draws in 11 Tests. They will host India (one Test), NZ and SA (three Tests each), and tour Pakistan for three Tests.