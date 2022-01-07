South Africa beat India: Decoding the World Test Championship table

South Africa beat India: Decoding the World Test Championship table

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 08:42 pm 2 min read

Kagiso Rabada bowled well for SA (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The South Africa versus India second Test in Johannesburg got over on Thursday. The Indian cricket team suffered a seven-wicket loss. The three-match Test series is tied 1-1 at the moment. Despite losing, India are fourth in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. Meanwhile, South Africa who played their second Test of the new WTC cycle, have moved to fifth.

2nd Test How did the second Test pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India managed 202 in the first innings after electing to bat. KL Rahul, who led in place of an injured Virat Kohli, scored 50. Meanwhile, R Ashwin's 46 rescued India. SA compiled 229, with Keegan Petersen being the top scorer (62). Shardul Thakur took seven wickets. Middle-order batters helped India post 266 in the second innings. Elgar and van der Dussen powered SA through.

WTC position WTC table: India stay fourth

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are playing their third Test series in the new WTC cycle. This was second Test loss. Meanwhile, India have drawn two Tests, besides winning four. Team India has 53 points under their bag (highest). Meanwhile, India's points percentage has dropped to 55.21. Since PCT is calculated to govern the standings, India are placed fourth.

Top two Who are the top two teams?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are top of the standings with 100% PCT. Playing their first series, the Aussies have already taken a 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Ashes series against England. Australia have accumulated 36 points. They are followed by Sri Lanka, who beat West Indies 2-0. The Lankans have a 100% PCT, besides collecting 24 points. They have played one Test series so far.

Duo SA and Bangladesh open their accounts

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Beating India in Johannesburg, SA collected 12 crucial points and have a PCT of 50.00. They have one loss and a win after two Tests. This is their maiden series. Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand in the first Test, have opened their account. They have 12 points and a PCT of 33.33. This was their third Test in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

Information Pakistan are third at the moment

Pakistan are placed third with 75% PCT. They have played four Tests so far, winning three and losing one. Pakistan have 36 points after two Test series. They beat Bangladesh 2-0 in November-December. Prior to that, they drew the two-Test series against West Indies (1-1).