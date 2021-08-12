South Africa name squads for limited-overs series against Sri Lanka

South Africa have named their white-ball squads for the tour of Sri Lanka

South Africa have named their limited-overs squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The tour will start with a three-match ODI series on September 2. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka between September 2 and 14 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Here we present the major details.

SA's 18-member ODI squad

Squad for the ODI series: Temba Bavuma (c), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

A look at the schedule

All matches will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo 1st ODI: Thursday, September 2 2nd ODI: Saturday, September 4 3rd ODI: Tuesday, September 7 1st T20I: Friday, September 10 2nd T20I: Sunday, September 12 3rd T20I: Tuesday, September 14

SA's 19-member T20I squad

Squad for the T20I series: Temba Bavuma (c), De Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

De Kock and Miller to play in the T20I series

South Africa have rested Quinton de Kock and David Miller for the ODIs. However, the two players return for the T20Is. Notably, Miller is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the series against Ireland but is expected to be fit ahead of the T20Is. The T20I series will be crucial for both teams in the build-up to the World T20.

Pretorius named in both squads, Dala returns for ODIs

After missing the tours of the West Indies and Ireland, pacer Dwaine Pretorius is set to return and has been named in both squads. The 32-year-old Pretorius has featured in 22 ODIs and 14 T20Is for SA. Meanwhile, Junior Dala, who last played an ODI match for the Proteas in 2018, also returns to the squad as cover for Lungi Ngidi.

How did these two teams perform recently?

Last month, Ireland and South Africa drew a three-match ODI series (1-1). Post that, the Proteas thrashed Ireland 3-0 in the T20Is. Meanwhile, the Lankans lost the ODI series by a 2-1 margin against India at home. They recovered and sealed the T20I series against a depleted Indian side with several players in isolation for COVID-19.