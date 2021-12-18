Sports Joe Root surpasses 1,600-run mark in Tests this year

Published on Dec 18, 2021

Joe Root has got past 1,600 Test runs in 2021

Joe Root has continued his magical form in Tests this year. The England skipper has become the fourth player to surpass 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year. Root achieved the milestone during his knock of 62 against Australia in the ongoing second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Despite Root's half-century, England collapsed to be dismissed for 236 after Australia made 473/9d.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Root is regarded as England's greatest batter of all time in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in the format among active players. The English captain has been in sublime form of late, having shattered numerous records. Root is the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year. He has now achieved another monumental feat to keep his run going in the format.

Numbers A look at Root's numbers in 2021

Playing his 14th Test in 2021, Root has amassed 1,606 runs at a phenomenal average of 64.24. He slammed his third fifty in the Adelaide Test match. Root has amassed six centuries and three fifties with the best score of 228. He has racked up the most fours this year in Tests (170). Interestingly, no other player has scored 1,000 Test runs in 2021.

Do you know? Only the fourth player to achieve this milestone

Root has joined an elite list in terms of getting past 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year. Sir Vivian Richards (1,710 in 1976), Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006), and Graeme Smith (1,656 in 2008) are the other three players to script this record.

Vaughan Root broke Vaughan's record at the Gabba

In the first Test match against the Aussies, Root scripted a monumental record on Day 3 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Root raced to the most Test runs by an England batter in a calendar year. He broke the record of Michael Vaughan, who amassed 1,481 runs in 2002. Root also eclipsed his previous best tally of 1,477 runs (2016).

2nd Test How has the second Test panned out?

Australia posted 473/9d in the first innings, riding on a fine century by Marnus Labuschagne (103). David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) chipped in as well. For England, Ben Stokes claimed 3/113. In response, England lost two quick wickets before Dawid Malan (80) and Joe Root (62) did well. Post that, England collapsed to fold for 236. Australia are 45/1 at stumps.