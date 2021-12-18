Sports The Ashes, Adelaide Test (D/N): Australia lead by 282 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 05:00 pm

Australia lead by 282 runs in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval

Australia are in complete control of the second Ashes Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. They extended their lead to 282 runs after bowling out England on Day 3. Mitchell Starc impressed with figures of 4/37, while David Warner and Marcus Harris negotiated the English fast bowlers in the final session. Earlier, Joe Root and Dawid Malan missed out on their respective tons.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

England resumed from their overnight score of 17/2. Root and Malan repaired the damage, sharing a 138-run stand. However, Cameron Green and Mitchell struck in quick succession, having removed the duo. The middle-order couldn't do much as England were bundled out for 236. Warner and Harris looked set before the former departed with an unfortunate run-out. Australia finished on 45/1 at stumps.

Milestone First bowler to take 50 wickets in Day/Night Tests

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was on fire in the first innings. He dismissed Malan, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad on Day 3, taking his total tally in the innings to four (4/37). Starc has become the first player to take 50 wickets in Day/Night Tests. He now owns 50 wickets at an incredible average of 18.10 with the pink ball.

Information Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets

While Starc took four wickets, off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the next-best bowler. He scalped three wickets for 58 runs. Green registered figures of 2/24 in 10 overs. Earlier in the innings, Michael Neser had taken his maiden Test wicket.

Information Australia's highest Ashes opening partnership since the 2017/18 edition

In the evening session, Warner and Harris denied the English bowlers any success. However, an untimely run-out resulted in Warner's dismissal. They added 41 runs for the opening wicket, Australia's highest Ashes opening partnership since the 2017/18 edition (Bancroft and Warner added 51, MCG).

Partnership Root and Malan added 138 runs

A century stand between top-order batter Malan and skipper Root inspired hope in the England camp. They helped the visitors touch the 150-run mark in the 46th over. However, both players missed out on their centuries. Malan smashed 80 off 157 balls with the help of 10 fours. Meanwhile, Root registered 62 off 116 balls (7 fours).