Sports The Ashes: Decoding the terrific numbers of Mitchell Starc

The Ashes: Decoding the terrific numbers of Mitchell Starc

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 04:47 pm

Mitchell Starc has got past 60 Test scalps against England

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets in the first innings against England in the ongoing second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Starc continued his brilliance in day/night Tests, helping the Aussies bowl England out for just 236. Earlier, Australia had declared their innings after managing 473/9. England were 150/2 at one stage before suffering a collapse. Here we decode Starc's numbers.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

In the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia were definitely weakened but one needs to credit Starc for being the perfect leader. He got the early wicket of Rory Burns on Friday and then dismissed the dangerous Dawid Malan today. Also, Starc continued his excellence in pink-ball Tests to mark his presence felt. This was another top show by a champion performer.

Do you know? Starc becomes first bowler to script this record

Starc registered figures worth 4/37 in 16.1 overs. His four-wicket spell has seen him become the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in D/N Test matches. Starc achieved the mark while appearing in his ninth day-night Test.

Vs England Starc gets past 60 Test scalps against England

Starc has raced to 62 Test scalps against England at 27.40. Notably, 29 of his 62 scalps in The Ashes have come on home soil. He has an average of 23.00 at home against the Three Lions. Meanwhile, he has scalped 33 wickets in England at 31.27. In the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series, Starc has picked up seven scalps at 21.28.

Test numbers Starc's overall numbers in Test cricket

In 63 Tests, Starc has picked up 262 wickets at 27.40. He has registered 13 five-wicket hauls. Out of his 262 scalps, 168 have come at home. He has an average of 26.70 on home soil. Starc has claimed the highest scalps against India at home (35). Away from home, Starc has 88 scalps at at 26.98. He has six scalps at neutral venues.

AUS vs ENG How has the Test match panned out?

Australia posted 473/9d in the first innings, riding on a fine century by Marnus Labuschagne (103). David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) chipped in as well. For England, Ben Stokes claimed 3/113. In response, England lost two quick wickets before Dawid Malan (80) and Joe Root (62) did well. Post that, England collapsed to fold for 236. Australia have started well next.