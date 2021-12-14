Sports A look at Australia's incredible record in Day/Night Tests

Australia are unbeaten in Day/Night Tests

Australia will take on England in the second Test of the 2021/22 Ashes at the Adelaide Oval. The impending encounter, starting February 16, will be played under lights. Over the years, Australia have dominated every opposition in Day/Night Tests. Last year, they handed India an eight-wicket defeat at the Adelaide Oval. Here, we decode Australia's numbers in pink-ball Tests.

Information Why does this story matter?

Australia and England will feature in only the second Day/Night Test in the Ashes history. Australia beat England by 120 runs in the first encounter (Adelaide) in December 2017. Notably, Australia are the only unbeaten side in Day/Night Tests.

Numbers Australia have won all eight D/N Tests

Australia have a perfect record in Day/Night Tests, having won all eight encounters. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England, Sri Lanka, and India. Australia have played Day/Night Tests only at home (Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth). Their last Day/Night fixture was in December 2020, against India (Adelaide). Australia had bowled out India for their lowest Test score (36).

Runs Warner is the leading run-scorer (D/N Tests)

David Warner is the leading run-scorer in the history of Day/Night Tests. He has smashed 596 runs from six pink-ball Tests at an incredible average of 59.60. He also has a triple-hundred (335*). Warner is followed by Steven Smith (502) and Marnus Labuschagne (489) in terms of runs on this list. The latter is the only Australian with more than one ton (D/N Tests).

Do you know? Highest individual score in Day/Night Tests

Warner is only one of the two players (Azhar Ali being the other) with a triple ton in Day/Night Tests. Warner scored 335* against Pakistan in 2019, the highest individual score by a batter in Day/Night Tests. Ali smashed 302* against West Indies (2016).

Wickets Mitchell Starc has the most wickets in D/N Tests

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has the most wickets in Day/Night Tests. He has scalped 46 wickets at an astonishing average of 18.86. The likes of Josh Hazlewood (32), Nathan Lyon (29), and Pat Cummins (26) follow Starc on this tally. Starc also owns the most five-wicket hauls in pink-ball Tests (3). He has the best match haul of 9/97.