Steve Smith turns 32: Decoding his major career achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 02:15 pm

Australia batsman Steve Smith has turned 32 today

Australian batting legend Steve Smith turned 32 on Wednesday. Smith is considered one of the leading batsmen in Test cricket history and the best in this generation. The right-handed batsman will be keen to continue his sound offerings as the year progresses. Smith, who is ranked number two in the ICC Test Rankings, is a role model for youngsters. We decode his achievements.

Tests

Smith has the second-best average in Test cricket

In his 11-year-long Test career, Smith has amassed 7,540 runs from 77 matches. He averages 61.80, the second-highest in the format after Don Bradman (among the batsmen with 20 plus Tests). Furthermore, Smith (27) is only two tons shy of emulating Bradman's record of 29 centuries. Smith smashed a blistering 239 against England in 2017, his highest score in Test cricket.

Ashes

Smith holds these records in The Ashes

Smith is the seventh-highest run-scorer in The Ashes series. Interestingly, he is the fourth-highest scorer for Australia. He has scored 2,800 runs at an average of 65.11. He has the second-best average after Don Bradman (89.78). Smith has registered 11 Ashes tons which is the second-most for the Aussies after Bradman (19).

Record

Smith has this unique record in The Ashes

Smith's maiden Test century came against England in the 2013 Oval Test, wherein he amassed an unbeaten 138. He has been unstoppable in The Ashes ever since. Notably, Smith was the top run-getter in the following three Ashes series (2015, 2017, and 2019 respectively). He recorded a unique feat of smashing 500 plus runs in three consecutive Ashes series (508, 687, and 774).

Stat attack

Other major records for Smith in Test cricket

Smith is the fastest to 7,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in 126 innings, surpassing Wally Hammond's record of 131 innings. In last year's Ashes, Smith became the first batsman in Test history to score ten consecutive 50-plus scores against a single opponent. His scores during the period (2017-19) read - 239, 76, 102*, 83, 144, 142, 92, 211, 82, and 80.

Other records

Other notable records held by Steve Smith

Smith is the fastest Australian batsman and the sixth-fastest batsman in the world to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. The 32-year old is also just the second batsman to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests in four consecutive calendar years. He is the only player to have won the ICC Test Player of the Year on two occasions.

Information

A look at Smith's ODI and T20I numbers

In 128 ODIs, Smith has scored 4,378 runs at 43.34. He has 11 tons and 25 fifties with a best of 164. He is the 17th-highest run-scorer for Australia in ODIs. The star batsman has also scored 794 runs in T20Is.