3rd Test, Day 1: England on top against sorry India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 11:04 pm

James Anderson claimed three wickets for England

The England cricket team is on top against a depleted India on Day 1 of the third Test at Edgbaston in Leeds. After electing to bat first, India were bundled out for a paltry 78. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 19. In reply, England (120/0) have gained a lead against India as the openers have given them a solid start. Here's more.

Anderson

Anderson gives England the perfect start

James Anderson was the chief architect for England early in the innings. He got three wickets, including KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli. Rahul played at a ball he should have left alone and edged the same to Jos Buttler. Anderson set Pujara up by bowling inswingers and then delivering an outswinger. Kohli went for a cover drive and edged the ball.

Batsmen

Indian batters guilty of playing poor shots

Rahul, who was solid getting into this Test, chased at a ball that he would have left normally. Kohli and Rohit's application seems to have taken a hit. Kohli played a drive, edging the ball as Rohit was dismissed pulling the ball for the third time on this tour. Ajinkya Rahane poked at a ball he should have left as Rishabh Pant was lazy.

England

India lose the plot as England pacers rule the roost

India were reduced to 21/3 before Rohit and Rahane showed some resistance. However, Rahane was dismissed as the stroke of lunch. India resumed the show on 56/4 after they got the plot wrong altogether. England pacers produced the goods as India folded for 78. They lost the last six wickets for 22 runs. For England, Anderson and Craig Overton took three wickets each.

Openers

England openers give a solid account of themselves

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed have played brilliantly so far. They have looked comfortable and helped the side gain a valuable lead. Both players were in need of runs and it has come at the perfect time. These two have laid a solid foundation and England will be ecstatic. Both players have hit respective fifties to lead the charge,

Information

Indian bowlers fail to control their offerings

The Indian bowlers were poor collectively and from the very beginning, they lost the impetus. They bowled short and wide, whereas, several deliveries were too juicy on the fuller length. This helped the England openers bat freely as they accepted the gifts.