Carlos Alcaraz registers his 17th successive win at Wimbledon: Stats

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the 4th round of the 2025 Wimbledon campaign. The Spaniard prevailed in a hard-fought contest versus Jan-Lennard Struff. This was Alcaraz's 17th successive victory at Wimbledon. He won successive titles here in 2023 and 2024 respectively, picking 14 straight wins. And now, he has won three matches to reach the 4th round. Here's more.

Details Here are the match stats Alcaraz won the contest in four sets. He prevailed 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Struff doled out 13 aces compared to Alcaraz's 10. Struff committed a high figure of 10 double faults. Alcaraz committed four double faults. Alcaraz owned a 74% win win on the 1st serve and 67% win on the 2nd. He converted 5/12 break points.

Numbers 74-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams for the 5-time winner Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles, he has won two French Open honors and one US Open. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 74-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 28-3. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 by winning the French Open. He is 14-1 at Slams this year.