Carlos Alcaraz registers his 17th successive win at Wimbledon: Stats
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the 4th round of the 2025 Wimbledon campaign. The Spaniard prevailed in a hard-fought contest versus Jan-Lennard Struff. This was Alcaraz's 17th successive victory at Wimbledon. He won successive titles here in 2023 and 2024 respectively, picking 14 straight wins. And now, he has won three matches to reach the 4th round. Here's more.
Details
Here are the match stats
Alcaraz won the contest in four sets. He prevailed 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Struff doled out 13 aces compared to Alcaraz's 10. Struff committed a high figure of 10 double faults. Alcaraz committed four double faults. Alcaraz owned a 74% win win on the 1st serve and 67% win on the 2nd. He converted 5/12 break points.
Numbers
74-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams for the 5-time winner
Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles, he has won two French Open honors and one US Open. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 74-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 28-3. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 by winning the French Open. He is 14-1 at Slams this year.
Records
Massive records made by the Spaniard
As per Opta, since the inaugural ATP Tour season in 1990, Alcaraz is now one of four players under 23 to win 21+ consecutive matches at ATP level along with Jim Courier, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro. Alcaraz (22y 56d) is the second-youngest player in the Open Era to reach four consecutive R16s at Wimbledon, older only than Bjorn Borg (22y 20d).