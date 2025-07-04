Chelsea have been fined £27 million (Image Source: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea, Aston Villa fined by UEFA for financial regulation breaches

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been slapped with hefty fines by UEFA for violating its financial regulations. Chelsea have been fined £27 million, while Aston Villa will have to pay £9.5 million. Both Premier League clubs breached UEFA's squad cost rule and the football earnings rule. Chelsea has agreed to a four-year settlement with the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), which could result in an additional fine of up to £52 million if they breach it.