Chelsea, Aston Villa fined by UEFA for financial regulation breaches
What's the story
Chelsea and Aston Villa have been slapped with hefty fines by UEFA for violating its financial regulations. Chelsea have been fined £27 million, while Aston Villa will have to pay £9.5 million. Both Premier League clubs breached UEFA's squad cost rule and the football earnings rule. Chelsea has agreed to a four-year settlement with the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), which could result in an additional fine of up to £52 million if they breach it.
Potential penalties
Villa's fine details
As per Sky Sports, Aston Villa could face an additional fine of up to £13 million if they fail to comply with their three-year agreement. The club was fined £4.3 million and £5.2 million for their respective violations of the financial regulations. Chelsea have already paid a fine of £17.2 million (€20 million) for breaking the football earnings rule and another €11 million for breaches of the squad cost rule.
Club statement
Chelsea acknowledge financial settlement with UEFA
Chelsea have acknowledged the financial settlement with UEFA, saying they worked "closely and transparently" to reach the agreement. The club's statement read, "Chelsea FC has entered into a settlement agreement with UEFA concerning a break-even deficit reported by the Club under UEFA's Financial Sustainability Regulations covering the financial years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024." They also agreed to pay a fine due to their squad cost ratio in 2024 being between 80% and 90%.