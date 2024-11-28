Summarize Simplifying... In short Frank Lampard, former Chelsea and Everton coach, has been appointed as the new head coach of Coventry City, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Lampard replaces Mark Robins at Coventry City (Image Source: X/@Coventry_City)

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new head coach of Coventry City. The announcement comes after the dismissal of Mark Robins, who had been in charge for nearly eight years. Lampard's first match in charge will be against Cardiff City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday. Lampard will hope to resurrect his managerial career and lead Coventry to new heights. After his appointment, he has already conducted a training session on Thursday.

Lampard signs 2-and-a-half-year contract with Coventry City

Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club and will be joined by coaches Joe Edwards and Chris Jones. They are familiar faces from his previous coaching stints. The 46-year-old said he was excited about the new role on the club's website, adding that he grew up during a time when Coventry was very successful.

Lampard's vision for Coventry City

Lampard praised the work of his predecessor Mark Robins and club leader Doug King, describing Coventry as an ambitious club. He said he wanted to contribute significantly to its progress. The new head coach also acknowledged the clear process undertaken by the club in finding its new direction, following discussions with key individuals including the owner.

Coventry City owner welcomes Lampard

Coventry City owner and executive chairman Doug King was delighted at Lampard's appointment. He emphasized Lampard's experience in the Championship and his subsequent roles at Chelsea and Everton as assets that will benefit their squad. King feels these experiences will give a clear understanding of what is needed for success at the top level.

Lampard's return to management after a year

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea for a second time. He had taken charge on an interim basis after Graham Potter's sacking in 2023. He returns to management after an year, his last stint being an interim one at Chelsea after Graham Potter's departure. Having started his managerial career at Derby County in 2018, he has coached Everton and Chelsea so far.

Lampard's managerial career in numbers

Lampard started his managerial journey with Derby County. He managed 54 matches, winning 27 drawing 17 and losing 16. He managed Chelsea next, overseeing 84 matches (W44 D17 L23). Everton were his next club (M44 W12 D8 L24). He was a caretaker manager for Chelsea thereafter (M11 W1 D2 l8).

