Arsenal, currently fifth in the Premier League, assures that their succession plan will continue to reflect their ambition for winning major trophies.

Edu Gaspar joined Arsenal in 2019

Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar steps down: Here's why

What's the story Edu Gaspar, the sporting director of Premier League club Arsenal, has resigned in pursuit of a different challenge. The former midfielder was instrumental in Arsenal's return as a Premier League contender under manager Mikel Arteta during his time. He returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted as sporting director three years later. Here are further details.

Future plans

Gaspar seeks new challenges post-Arsenal

In his resignation statement, Gaspar thanked Arsenal and its community. He said he is leaving to pursue "a different challenge," however, he didn't reveal any specific details about his future plans. British media speculated that Gaspar could be aiming for a role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. He also owns Greek team Olympiakos Piraeus and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Legacy

Contributions to Arsenal's revival

Gaspar was key to appointing coach Mikel Arteta in 2019 and revamping the team with important signings like captain Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice. His strategic moves have played a major role in Arsenal's resurgence in the last few seasons. The club has ended as Premier League runners-up for two successive seasons behind Manchester City.

Club response

Arsenal acknowledges Gaspar's contributions and dedication

Meanwhile, Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke acknowledged Gaspar's "immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward." He said while change is inevitable, the club remains committed to its strategy of winning major trophies. Kroenke assured that their succession plan would reflect this continued ambition. Currently, Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League with 18 points, trailing leaders Liverpool by seven points.