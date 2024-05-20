Next Article

Premier League: Decoding the crunch stats of 2023-24 season

What's the story The Premier League 20223-24 season came to an end on Sunday. Manchester City were crowned champions for the fourth successive season as they etched their name in the competition's history books. Arsenal finished second as the title was decided on the final matchday. Liverpool and Aston Villa took the next two Champions League spots. Meanwhile, Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town were relegated.

Duo

Man City pip Arsenal by two points to win title

After 38 matches, Man City finished with a haul of 91 points. They secured their 28th win (D7 L3). City scored 96 goals and conceded 34 to finish with a goal difference of +62. Arsenal managed 89 points from 38 matches (W28 D6 L4). The Gunners scored 91 goals (second-most) and conceded the fewest (29).

Titles

8th Premier League title win for Man City

Man City lifted their eighth Premier League title and a sixth under Pep Guardiola. City have won in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. Overall, City have claimed 10 English top-flight titles. They won the competition earlier in 1936-37 and 1967-68. City are the fourth side to win 10-plus English league honors after Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19) and Arsenal (13).

Liverpool

Klopp wins his final game as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp signed off with a win as Liverpool manager. The German saw his side beat 10-man Wolves at Anfield. After 38 matches, Liverpool finished the season with 82 points. The Reds claimed their 24th win of the season (D10 L4). Liverpool scored 86 goals (third-most) and conceded 41. Liverpool finished ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa (68 points). Villa won 20 matches (D8 L10).

Europe

Tottenham and Chelsea book European berths

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will play European football in the 2024-25 season. Tottenham will feature in the UEFA Europa League. Chelsea will know their fate regarding which competiton they will play in after the FA Cup final. Fifth-placed Spurs collected 66 points (W20 D6 L12). The Blues took sixth place (W18 D9 L11) with 63 points.

Duo

Manchester United post lowest-ever finish in a campaign

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-0 on the final matchday but couldn't finish ahead of Newcastle United. Erik ten Hag's men managed 60 points but had a goal difference of -1 compared to Newcastle's +23. Man United recorded their lowest finish in the Premier League. Newcastle settled for seventh place with a win over Brentford. The Magpies managed 60 points (W18 D6 L14).

Relegated teams

A look at the relegated teams

Sheffield United finished bottom (16 points from 38 games). They won three games (D7 L28). Burnley finished 19th with 24 points. They claimed five wins, nine draws and 24 losses. Luton Town managed 26 points (W6 D8 L24). As per BBC, the three teams' combined points tally is the lowest cumulative total achieved by the three clubs to be relegated in a PL season.

Information

Sheffield United let in 104 goals

Sheffield United conceded a total of 104 goals. The most by a side in a single Premier League campaign. The Blades also scored the fewest goals (35).

Teams

Here are the key team stats

Most wins: Manchester City and Arsenal (28 each) Most defeats: Sheffield United (28) Most clean sheets: Arsenal (18) Most shots: Liverpool (790) Most number of shots hitting the woodwork: Liverpool (25) Most number of tackles: Crystal Palace (790) Most saves: West Ham United (171) Most passes: Manchester City (26,244) Most big chances missed: Liverpool (80) Most penalties conceded: West Ham United (10)

Players

Here are the key individual stats

Most goals: Erling Haaland (27, Man City) Most assists: Ollie Watkins (13, Aston Villa) Most goal involvements: Cole Palmer (33, Chelsea) Most clean sheets: David Raya (16, Arsenal) Most passes: Rodri (3,632, Man City) Most shots: Erling Haaland (121, Man City) Most through balls: Martin Odegaard (39, Arsenal) Most tackles: João Palhinha (152, Fulham) Most number of saves: Andre Onana (149, Man United)

Unique stats

Decoding unique records made this season

As per Opta, 2023-24 saw a joint-high number of own goals scored in the Premier League along with season 2013-14 (49). Brighton made 143 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season. Only Manchester United in 2013-14 (144) and Manchester City in 2019-20 (144) have ever made more in a single campaign in the competition.

Information

Arsenal scored 85 goals from inside the box

85 of Arsenal's 91 goals in Premier League 2023-24 season were from inside the box. Man City managed 15 shots from outside the box (highest). Nottingham Forest and West Ham managed nine goals each from counter attacks (joint-highest).

Records

Some notable records along the way

With Chelsea winning on matchday 38, Mauricio Pochettino claimed his 150th Premier League win as manager. Pep Guardiola tallied the most wins by a manager in their first 300 games. Kevin De Bruyne made 10 assists. KDB took his overall assists tally to 112 (second-highest in Premier League). Cole Palmer was directly involved in 33 goals (most by a Chelsea player in a season).