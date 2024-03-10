Next Article

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a fascinating 1-1 draw at Anfield (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool hold Manchester City 1-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:34 pm Mar 10, 202411:34 pm

What's the story Liverpool and Manchester City played out a fascinating 1-1 draw at Anfield on matchday 28 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. John Stones scored the opener for City in the 23rd minute. Alexis Mac Allister then made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 50th minute. Liverpool had chances thereafter but missed. Late on, City's Jeremy Doku hit the post. Here's more.

Summary

How did the match pan out?

An entertaining first half saw City go into the break with a slender 1-0 lead. Stones scored from Kevin De Bruyne's corner kick at the near post. Liverpool had their moments but didn't threaten Ederson at goal. Nathan Ake's poor back pass saw Ederson commit a foul on Darwin Nunez as Alexis Mac Allister converted the penalty.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne continues to make his presence felt

Playing his 251st Premier League match, Belgian midfielder De Bruyne has raced to 107 assists. De Bruyne, who missed most part of the ongoing season, In 14 matches across all competitions this season, De Bruyne owns 12 assists. De Bruyne has been directly involved in 13 goals in 12 appearances for Manchester City in 2024.

Alexis

Mac Allister converts his 8th successive Premier League penalty

As per Opta, Mac Allister has scored nine of his 10 penalties in the Premier League, including each of the last eight in succession. Meanwhile, after saving the first two penalties taken against him, Ederson has only kept out one of the last 22 he's faced in the competition. In 23 Premier League matches this season, the former Brighton man has three goals (A4).

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Liverpool managed 19 attempts to City's 10. Both sides clocked the same shots on target (6 each). Liverpool had 53% ball possession and an 84% pass accuracy. In terms of corners, Liverpool led the show 7-4. A draw for Liverpool sees Arsenal stay atop on goal difference. Both sides have collected 64 points each. City are third with 63 points.

Information

Diaz shines for the Reds

Luis Diaz had a terrific performance for the Reds. As per Squawka, he clocked 19 final third passes. He contested 18 duels (most) and had nine touches in the opposition box. Diaz also completed four take-ons (most) and created three chances.

Records

Decoding the key records scripted

Liverpool and City have drawn their two meetings in two of the last three campaigns. Four of their last six league meetings have ended in a draw. As per Opta, the Reds have lost just one of their last 21 home Premier League matches against City (W13 D7). Liverpool have gained 23 points from losing positions this season. City (21) are next.