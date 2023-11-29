Erling Haaland breaks these records with 40th Champions League goal

Erling Haaland breaks these records with 40th Champions League goal

By Rajdeep Saha 04:33 am Nov 29, 202304:33 am

Erling Haaland helped Manchester City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on matchday 5 (Image Source: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Erling Haaland helped Manchester City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. City were down 2-0 at half-time before Haaland pulled one back as City completed the win with further goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez. Haaland has now become the fastest and also the youngest to 40 Champions League goals.

Haaland shines wit his 40th Champions League goal

Haaland raced to his 40th goal in the Champions League, making his 35th appearance. He has now broken the record for Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took 45 games to reach the milestone. Among active players, Kylian Mbappe (59 matches) is behind Haaland. Meanwhile, Haaland has also become the youngest to 40 UCL goals (23y 131d). He broke Mbappe's record (23y 317d).

Fast and Furious!

As per UEFA, Haaland is the youngest (20y 231d) and quickest (14 games) to 20 UCL goals. He is also the youngest to 25 UCL goals, breaking Mbappe's record. Haaland is the fastest (25 games) to 30 UCL goals. Haaland is also the youngest to 30 goals at 22y 236d. He is also both the fastest and quickest to 35 goals.

71 goals for City since joining in 2022 summer

In five Champions League matches this season, Haaland has raced to five goals. He has 19 goals for City in all competitions this season. Last season, Haaland was the top scorer in the UCL (12) and scored a total of 52 goals in 53 games. His overall tally for City is 71 goals from just 73 matches.

City secure top spot in Group G

Man City, already through to the UCL last 16, have secured the top spot in Group G. City are on a 29-match unbeaten home European record. Moreover, City are also unbeaten in 18 Champions League matches, since the start of the 2022-23 season. As per Opta, City came from two goals behind at half-time to win a Champions League match for the first time.

City earn a famous comeback win

Belgian forward Lois Openda showed his quality with an excellent first-half double. City upped the tempo in the second half as Haaland sparked the comeback. Alvarez set Haaland on his way to the first goal before Foden helped his side equalize from Josko Gvardiol's inside pass. Foden then helped Alvarez score the winner with a brilliant cross.