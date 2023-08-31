UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG, Dortmund, and Milan drawn together

Sports

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG, Dortmund, and Milan drawn together

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 10:26 pm 2 min read

Group F is this season's Group of Death

UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City will be facing the likes of RB Leipzig, FK Crvena zvezda, and Young Boys. Pep Guardiola's side is the favorite to progress. Meanwhile, Group F is this season's Group of Death, comprising Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, Serie A giants AC Milan, and Premier League side Newcastle United. Here are the details.

UCL 2023-24 season: Here are the groups

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray. Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens. Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin. Group D: Benfica, Inter, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad. Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic. Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle United. Group G: Manchester City, Leipzig, Crvena zvezda, Young Boys. Group H: Barcelona, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp.

Details about the Pots

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord. Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal. Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga, Crvena zvezda, FC Copenhagen. Pot 4: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray, Young Boys, Royal Antwerp.

Schedule for UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Group stage Matchday 1: September 19-20, 2023 Matchday 2: October 3-4, 2023 Matchday 3: October 24-25, 2023 Matchday 4: November 7-8, 2023 Matchday 5: November 28-29, 2023 Matchday 6: December 12-13, 2023 Knockout phase Round of 16: February 13/14/20/21 and March 5/6/12/13, 2024 Quarter-finals: April 9/10 & 16/17, 2024 Semi-finals: April 30 May & 7/8 May 2024 Final: 1 June 2024

Wembley to host UCL 2023-24 final

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium. Wembley will host the European Cup/Champions League final for a record eighth time, and the third in the Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline