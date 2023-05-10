Sports

Champions League semi-final, 1st leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City

Manchester City held reigning champions Real Madrid in a pulsating 1-1 affair (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester City held reigning champions Real Madrid in a pulsating 1-1 affair of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semi-final first-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu. City were the dominant side in the first half before Real went ahead with a ferocious strike from Vinicius Junior. City absorbed some pressure in the second half before Kevin De Bruyne settled the score. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

City were on top and asked questions as Real stayed rooted in their half. Real changed the complexion with Vinicius scoring a screamer after Camavinga drove up with the ball and laid it for the Brazilian. Thibaut Courtois made a solid right-hand stop to deny KDB after the break but the Belgian scored 15 minutes later. Ederson then denied Real with two major saves.

A unique record for De Bruyne

As per Opta, seven of De Bruyne's 14 Champions League goals have come from outside the box. Since he joined City in 2015-16, it's the highest percentage anyone has scored from a distance in the competition (50% - minimum 10 goals). De Bruyne scored his second Champions League goal this season. In 44 games across competitions in 2022-23, he has scored 10 goals.

Vinicius becomes third-youngest to claim this record

As per Opta, Vinicius is now the third-youngest South American player to score 15 goals in the Champions League. He has achieved the mark aged 22 years and 301 days. Lionel Messi in 2009 (21 years, 288 days) and Rodrygo in 2023 (22y 99d) are above him. Vinícius has now scored seven Champions League knockout stage goals for Real Madrid.

Do you know?

Carlo Ancelotti managed his 190th match in the Champions League, going level with Sir Alex Ferguson for the most games managed in the competition's history.

Man City unbeaten in 21 games across competitions

Man City are now unbeaten in 21 successive games in all competitions (W17 D4). Meanwhile, City have maintained their unbeaten run in the Champions League 2022-23 season (W6 D5). As per William Hill, out of the last nine Champions League goals for De Bruyne, three have come against Real. Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola met for the ninth time as managers, drawing their first duel.

Vinicius Junior continues his fine UCL form

As per Opta, Vinicius has been involved in 22 goals in his last 22 UCL appearances for Real. He has managed 11 goals and 11 assists. Interestingly, his goal in the 36th minute was Real's first shot on target.