La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid overpower Cadiz 2-1: Key stats

Nov 11, 2022

Real Madrid trounced Cadiz 2-1 to return to winning ways in La Liga 2022-23. Eder Militao garnered a 1-0 lead for Real with a header off a free kick by Toni Kroos. The goal was allowed after a VAR check for offside. Kroos doubled the lead through a sensational volley in the 70th minute. Lucas Perez pulled one back for Cadiz but to no avail. Here's more.

Militao Notable records for Militao

As per Opta, Militao has scored seven goals for the Blancos across competitions, all being headers with different assistants. Also, it's the first time the Brazilian scored in consecutive games for Real, both in La Liga (2-3 vs Rayo Vallecano). Meanwhile, Militao fetched his third goal in La Liga 2022-23 in what was his 12th appearance.

Kroos 20 La Liga goals for Kroos

Kroos starred as Real Madrid bounced back after a humbling 2-3 defeat to Rayo Vallecano earlier this week. The German midfielder fetched his maiden goal and only second assist in La Liga 2022-23. He now has 20 goals and 59 assists for the Spanish giants in La Liga. Meanwhile, the veteran steered to 43 goals in the top-flight, besides 93 assists.

Information Here are the standings

FC Barcelona (37) enjoy a two-point lead over Real Madrid (35) heading into the FIFA World Cup break. Real Sociedad (26) and Athletic Club (24) trail them. As for relegation-facing Cadiz, they are seated 19th with nine points (W2 D5 L7).