Sports

Vinicius Junior signs new Real Madrid contract: Decoding his stats

Vinicius Junior signs new Real Madrid contract: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 10, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Vinicius Junior has extended his Real Madrid contract (Photo credit: Twitter/@vinijr)

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2027. Vinicius has seen his stocks rise to become an integral part of the Real Madrid project. He is one of the best players among the current crop of youngsters. Last season, he played a major role in helping Real win trophies. We decode his stats.

Performance How did Vinicius perform in the 2021-22 season?

Vinicius played a key role in helping Real win the Champions League 2021-22 title. He made his presence felt with four goals and six assists. He was one of the seven players to have contributed with 10-plus goals involvement. Vinicius was the third-highest scorer in La Liga with 17 goals. He also clocked 10 assists and produced 62 shots.

Context Why does this story matter?

Real are busy in extending the contracts of talented named in their squad.

Recently, Brazilian forward Rodrygo signed a new six-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2028.

And now, tying Vinicius down is another piece of shrewd business.

Vinicius has nailed his spot in Real Madrid's XI and he has a sparkling future ahead of him.

Stats Vinicius' stats at Real Madrid

Having played 170 matches for Real, Vinicius has managed to net 37 goals in total. His best season was in 2021-22 (22 goals). In 117 La Liga games, he has scored 25 goals. He has scored three goals in 14 cup competition matches. He also has eight UCL goals and one in the Spanish Super Cup.

Do you know? Vinicius spent two seasons at Flamengo

Vinicius started his career with Brazilian side Flamengo. In two seasons, he played 69 games, scoring 14 goals. He also played five matches for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring four times before moving into the first team.

Information Two La Liga honors and an UCL title with Real

Vinicius has won two La Liga titles with Real in 2019-20 and 2021-22 respectively. He has also won two Spanish Super Cups. He has also won one Champions League and one UEFA Super Cup.

Information Key individual honors for Vinicius

Vinicius has won one La Liga Player of the Month in November 2021. Besides, he has also been included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season in 2021-22. He was adjudged UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season as well.