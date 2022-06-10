Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Real Madrid

Luka Modric will be at Real next season (Photo credit: Twitter/@lukamodric10)

Real Madrid had a stellar 2021-22 campaign, winning the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. Real have a solid squad on offer and the depth is pretty amazing. After the season, Real let go off a few players, whose contracts expired. They also offered Luka Modric a new deal. Besides, they are adding more quality in the transfer window.

Trio Bale, Isco, and Marcelo leave Real

Real did not extend the contracts of Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo. Bale made 258 appearances for Real, scoring 106 times. However, he fell down the pecking order and was even loaned out in 2020-21. Isco scored 53 times in 353 matches and had featured sporadically of late. Club legend Marcelo finished his Real career with 546 games. He won 25 trophies with Real.

After a perfect season in which the returning Carlo Ancelotti managed his side to win the top prizes, Real will be keen to build on the same and show more hunger in the upcoming season.

Real are trying to address key areas of their squad.

They saw Kylian Mbappe preferring an extension with Paris Saint-Germain but make no mistake, Real have things sorted.

Modric Luka Modric signs one-year extension

Croatian mid-fielder Modric has signed a new one-year deal. The 2022-23 season will be his 11th with Real. Modric has made 436 appearances for the club, winning five Champions League honors. He made 45 appearances for Real last season. At the age of 36, Modric has shown he still has a lot of fuel left in his tank.

Rudiger Real have bolstered their defensive line

Antonio Rudiger is all set to ply his trade at Real Madrid from the 2022-23 season onwards. Last week, Real announced the signing of Rudiger on a four-year deal. Notably, Premier League giants Chelsea tried renewing Rudiger's contract but the player turned down the offer. He has joined Los Blancos on a free transfer. Rudiger will be earning £340,000 per week.

Tchouameni Aurelien Tchouameni has signed for Real Madrid

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real are set to announce the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. The defensive mid-fielder will undergo final part of his medical tests and then sign as Real Madrid player right after France-Croatia game in the UEFA Nations League. Paperworks have already been signed between Real and Monaco. He adds more depth in this Real Madrid mid-field set-up.

Departures Possible departures for Real Madrid

The arrival of Tchouameni means mid-fielder Dani Ceballos is expected to leave Real. There are reports that the Spaniard is aiming for a move to Real Betis. Meanwhile, Marco Asensio sees his contract expire next season. Real want to offer him an extension but if no agreement is reached, Asensio may consider an exit. Luka Jovic is another player, who is expected to leave.