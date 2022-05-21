Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Champions Real Madrid's season in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2022, 03:01 pm 3 min read

Real Madrid finished La Liga 2021-22 season with a draw versus Real Betis in gameweek 38. Los Blancos, who had already sealed the league title earlier with four games to spare, will turn their attention towards the UEFA Champions League final versus Liverpool. This was an outstanding season for Real as they dominated the scenes in La Liga. We decode the key numbers.

Match Real fail to beat Betis in final league game

Real had more shots (17) on offer versus Betis but could only muster three on target. Benzema went close twice but failed to score. It was an entertaining first half where both sides had chances to go ahead. Real applied more pressure in the second half but the Copa del Rey winners stayed composed to keep the champions at bay.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a season where Real will feel satisfied especially with Carlo Ancelotti returning in a second spell.

Real were prolific across the pitch throughout the season.

Credit goes to Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior for their impact.

Defensively, Real were sharp and the mid-field relied heavily on the veterans Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro.

A 35th league crown was well deserved.

Scorers Benzema finishes as the top scorer

Benzema was influential for Real this season, scoring a total of 27 league goals. It was his best returns in a league campaign. The Frenchman also contributed with 12 assists for his side. Vinicius was equally crucial for Real, managing 10 goals and seven assists. Marco Asensio showed his importance by racking up 10 goals as well.

Numbers Real finish with 86 points

Real pocketed 26 wins, eight draws, and four losses. They scored a league-high 80 goals. Real conceded 31 goals, which is the second-fewest for now. Sevilla (30) lead the tally and have one game left. Real finished the season with 86 points and are 13 above second-paced Barcelona, who have 73 points after 37 games. Atletico Madrid (68) and Sevilla (67) follow suit.

Ancelotti A special feat for Ancelotti

Ancelotti went on to script a special record in his managerial career after Real sealed their 35th La Liga crown. The Italian went on to become the first manager to win a league title in each of Europe's top five divisions (Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain). The wins have come with AC Milan (2003-04), Chelsea (2009-10), PSG (2012-13), Bayern Munich (2016-17), Real (2021-22).

Marcelo Another trophy in Marcelo's cabinet

Brazilian defender Marcelo, who is likely to leave Real this summer, won his 24th title with the club, becoming the most successful player. The veteran left-back won his sixth Spanish league crown. He also has four Champions Leagues honors, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Records Records scripted in Real's final league game this season

As per Opta, Real Madrid failed to score five games at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga this season. This is now their highest tally as local team in a single season in the competition level with 1984-95 and 1993-94 campaigns. Betis' Joaquin Sanchez is now the second La Liga player ever to reach 600 games in the competition after Andoni Zubizarreta (622 matches).