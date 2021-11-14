Records held by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have won 13 Champions League titles

The UEFA Champions League is a competition that has been governed by Real Madrid, who has tasted the most success. 13-time winners Real have defined Europe's premier tournament with some dazzling performances over the years. The Spanish giants, who have also done well in La Liga, will be keen to add more records and titles in their Champions League journey.

Real have all the major records held in the Champions League. From registering the most wins and draws to playing the most matches and notching the highest number of appearances, Los Blancos define a rich legacy. Several world class names have graced the side and played a huge role in helping the club achieve plenty of success.

Most number of Champions League titles

Real Madrid have the distinction of winning the most number of European Cup/Champions League honors (13). They lifted the trophy in 2017-18, 2016-17, 2015-16, 2013-14, 2001-02, 1999-2000, 1997-1998, 1965-1966, 1959-60, 1958-59, 1957-58, 1956-57, 1955-56. Real have also been a three-time runners-up, making them the side with the highest number of finals (16).

Most semi-final appearances by a club

Real have the record for most semi-final appearances in the competition (30). In fact, they reached eight successive semi-finals from 2011 to 2018. Real have the record for most consecutive appearances in the European Cup (15) and the Champions League (25). They have recorded the most consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League knockout phases (24).

Real have claimed these joint-best records

Real have the joint-most record for the best margin of victory in a Champions League group stage game (8-0 vs Malmo). Real also have the largest single match margin of victory in the semi-finals of the knockout phase in Champions League era (4-0 vs Bayern).

When Zidane scripted history for Real

After winning the 2017-18 UCL title, Zinedine Zidane joined the likes of Liverpool's Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti in the elite ranks of managers to win this tournament three times. However, the Frenchman became the first manager to win it in three successive seasons.