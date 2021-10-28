Carabao Cup: Man City knocked out; Liverpool and Tottenham progress

West Ham beat Man City 5-3 on penalties

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City were knocked out of the competition on penalties. West Ham United won 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 0-0. City suffered a maiden exit after win the trophy on four successive occasions. Meanwhile, Liverpool beat Preston 2-0 away and Tottenham won against Burnley to qualify for the quarter-finals. Here are the details.

West Ham hold on to earn a famous win

West Ham scored all five of their penalties and have now beaten both the Manchester clubs to progress. The Hammers have gained momentum under David Moyes as Said Benrahama scored the decisive spot-kick. For City, Phil Foden fired his penalty wide to give West Ham the advantage in the shootout. City fired 25 shots, including seven on target. However, they failed to score.

Unique record scripted by West Ham

The first team to defeat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in 1,827 days 😁 pic.twitter.com/q1JvmbeXQb — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 27, 2021

Liverpool

Liverpool down Preston 2-0

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scored second-half goals for Liverpool against a resolute Preston to help the Reds seal a berth in the quarters. Minamino scored the opener from Neco Williams' cross in the 62nd minute. Origi then added the second with six minutes remaining. Notably, Minamino and Origi have scored all five of Liverpool's goals in the Carabao Cup this season.

Pep Guardiola praises West Ham

Man City manager Pep Guardiola called West Ham a fantastic team. "They are doing well in the Premier League, the Europa League and now they are in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. A fantastic team, a fantastic manager," he said.

Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0

After losing two successive games in all competitions, Tottenham sealed a crucial win to make it to the quarters. Substitute Lucas Moura headed Emerson Royal's delivery past Nick Pope to hand Spurs the victory. Tottenham were the better side and held on firmly.