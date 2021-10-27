ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia beat Scotland: Records broken

Namibia restricted Scotland to just 109/8

Namibia beat Scotland in a crucial Super 12, Group 2 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Batting first, Scotland posted 109/8 in 20 overs after a dismal start. Michael Leask top scored with a valiant 44. In reply, Namibia (115/6) held their nerves to get past Scotland's target. Here we present the records that were broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Scotland suffered an early blow to be reduced to 18/4 before Matthew Cross and Michael Leask added 39 runs. After Cross' dismissal, Leask shared a 36-stand alongside Chris Greaves. For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann scalped three wickets. In response, the Namibia openers were off to a cautious start, adding 28 runs. Craig Williams (23) looked good as JJ Smit contributed as well.

Scotland

Feats scripted by the Scotland batters

Cross, who had to resurrect Scotland's innings, made 19 from 33 balls. His effort saw him race to 912 runs in T20Is. He is now the fifth Scotland batter to surpass 900 T20I runs. Leask scored a gritty 27-ball 44, hitting four fours and two sixes. He now has 351 runs in T20Is. Calum MacLeod (0) registered his seventh T20I duck.

Bowling

Interesting numbers for the Namibia bowlers

Trumpelmann (3/17) registered his best bowling figures. He now has eight T20I scalps from six matches. Jan Frylinck claimed figures worth 2/10 in four overs. He now has 42 wickets in 24 matches at a sensational average of 11.00. Frylinck has claimed six wickets against Scotland at just 8.16.

Do you know?

Fourth successive win for Namibia versus Scotland

This was the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20Is. Namibia have the edge now over Scotland (5-4). Namibia also claimed the fourth successive win versus Scotland.

Trio

Shariff, Leask and Watt register these bowling feats

Playing his 50th match, Safyaan Shariff raced to 58 scalps for Scotland. He has matched the tally of former Kiwi spinner Nathan McCullum and Ireland's Kevin O'Brien. Meanwhile, Leask (2/12) has become just the seventh bowler to claim 25-plus wickets for Scotland (26). Mark Watt has raced to 54 scalps, equaling the tally of Sohail Tanvir, Adam Zampa, and Hasan Ali.

Information

Smit becomes fourth Namibia batter to script this feat

Smit (32*) played an important hand for Namibia with the bat. Smit has now become just the fourth Namibian batter to get past 400-plus runs in T20Is.