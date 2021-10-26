T20 World Cup, Scotland vs Namibia: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 02:31 pm

Scotland and Namibia to clash in Abu Dhabi

Scotland will take on Namibia in the ninth Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the evening encounter. Both sides did well in the qualifying round. While Scotland recently suffered a 130-run defeat to Afghanistan, Namibia will play their first-ever Super 12 match in the tournament. Here is the match preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met only twice in T20I cricket, with Namibia winning both encounters. They faced each other for the first time in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Namibia won the match by 24 runs. Nearly two years later, Namibia claimed another victory against Scotland in the one-off T20I. They won by five wickets this time.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The wicket is lucrative for both batters and bowlers. Notably, the teams batting second have been more successful on this venue. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Scotland

Scotland would want to bounce back

Scotland suffered one of their biggest T20I defeats (to Afghanistan). They were bundled out for 60, chasing 192. None of the batters except the openers could negotiate the Afghan bowlers. Scotland would want to bounce back against Namibia. Probable XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia

Namibia to play their first-ever Super 12 game

Namibia defeated Ireland to enter the Super 12 stage (T20 WC) for the first time. They also beat Netherlands in the Qualifiers. It will be interesting to see if they can capitalize on their form. Probable XI: Zane Green (wicket-keeper), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz