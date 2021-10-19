A look at Virat Kohli's incredible numbers in T20Is

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 04:38 pm

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket

Virat Kohli is all set to lead India in their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Kohli, who will step down as captain after the tournament, would want to lift his maiden T20 WC trophy. The incumbent Indian skipper is presently the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Here, we decode his incredible numbers in the format.

Runs

Highest run-scorer in T20Is

Kohli tops the runs column in T20Is. In a career spanning over a decade, he has amassed 3,159 runs from 90 T20Is (strike rate of 139.04). Kohli became the first player to register 3,000 runs in the format. He is followed by Martin Guptill (2,939) and Rohit Sharma (2,864). Moreover, Kohli is the only player with a T20I average of over 50 (52.65).

Information

Most 50+ scores in T20I cricket

Kohli holds the record for registering the most 50+ scores (28) in T20I cricket. Notably, he is yet to score his maiden ton in the format. His compatriot Rohit follows him on this tally (22 fifties and 4 hundreds).

Run-chase

Most runs in successful run-chases

Kohli is deemed the master of run-chases, and rightly so. He is the only player with over 1,000 runs in successful run-chases. The Indian captain has racked up 1,408 runs from 29 such innings. He has remained unbeaten a record 16 times while completing a run-chase. Kohli averages an astonishing 108.30 in winning cause (run-chases). His tally includes a total of 14 half-centuries.

T20 WC

India's leading run-scorer in T20 WC

Kohli is India's leading run-scorer in the T20 WC. He has amassed 777 runs from 16 matches at an astronomical average of 86.33. The Indian skipper has slammed 9 fifties, the most by a player in the tournament. He could become the first Indian to complete 1,000 T20 WC runs. Kohli is behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (920), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) presently.

Record

Most runs in a single T20 WC edition

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs by a player in a single T20 WC edition. He aggregated 319 runs from six games at an average of 106.33 in 2014. Notably, India finished as the runners-up after losing to Sri Lanka in the final. Kohli averaged over 100 (136.50) in the 2016 edition too, where he smashed 273 runs.

Information

Only Indian with over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

In the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season, Kohli became the first Indian to complete 10,000 runs in overall T20s. He is the fifth player to do so after Chris Gayle (14,276), Kieron Pollard (11,236), Shoaib Malik (11,033), and David Warner (10,019).