T20 World Cup, Bangladesh beat Oman: Records broken

Bangladesh beat Oman in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh beat Oman in the sixth match of the 2021 T20 World Cup qualifying round. An incredible four-wicket haul from Mustafizur Rahman helped them defend 153. Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a batting collapse before getting bundled out in the final over. Both Oman and Bangladesh are alive in the Super 12 qualification race, having claimed a victory each. Here's more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were suddenly reduced to 21/2 after they elected to bat. However, Mohammad Naim and Shakib Al Hasan rejuvenated their innings with an 80-run stand. A direct hit from Aqib Ilyas, which removed Shakib, severely dented Bangladesh's plight. They couldn't resurrect thereafter and were bundled out for 153. The Oman batters started in an emphatic manner but allowed Bangladesh to get on top eventually.

Naim

Mohammad Naim was the standout batter for Bangladesh

For Bangladesh, opening batter Mohammad Naim held one end even though he kept on losing partners. The 22-year-old paced his innings well and went on to smash his maiden half-century in the T20 World Cup. Naim was the top-scorer for Bangladesh, having racked up 64 off 50 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes.

Mahmudullah

Most appearances as captain of Bangladesh

Mahmudullah led Bangladesh for the 29th time in T20 Internationals. He has now made the most appearances as captain of Bangladesh in men's T20Is. Mahmudullah overtook Mashrafe Mortaza, who led Bangladesh in 28 T20Is. The former has the highest win percentage among all players who have captained the side in T20I history. He is the only Bangladesh captain to have won over 10 T20Is.

Shakib

Leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20I cricket

Shakib looked impressive with the bat. He scored a quickfire 42 before an unfortunate run-out ended his innings. The star all-rounder was involved in an 80-run stand with Naim. Shakib is now the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is. He owns 1,825 runs from 90 games at an average of 23.10. Shakib, who is the highest wicket-taker in the format, also scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

Left-arm pacer Bilal Khan shone for Oman

The Oman bowlers were on a roll in the match. Left-arm seamer Bilal Khan was the pick of their bowlers. He took three wickets, including that of Mahmudullah. Bilal conceded just 18 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Fayyaz Butt also scalped three wickets for 30 runs. Kaleemullah got rid of Naim and Afif Hossain, while skipper Zeeshan Maqsood too chipped in with a wicket.

Do you know?

Butt represented Pakistan in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup

It is interesting to note that Fayyaz Butt represented Pakistan in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. The right-arm pacer played alongside Babar Azam and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the quarter-final against India.