Decoding the run of Cameron Norrie in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 08:54 pm

Cameron Norrie recently won the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie was crowned champion of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open on Monday. He claimed a three-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final at Indian Wells. The 26-year-old clinched his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title, the biggest of his career. This was Norrie's sixth ATP Tour final of the season. Here, we decode his stats in 2021.

Feats attained by Norrie after winning at Indian Wells

Norrie became the first British man to win the Paribas Open. He is the fourth player ranked outside the Top 25 to win the tournament since it moved to Indian Wells (1987). Norrie is the first man ranked outside the Top 25 to win here since Ivan Ljubicic (2010). He is also the first left-hander to win this title since Rafael Nadal in 2013.

Norrie rises to a career-high number 10

Norrie recorded wins over Tennys Sandgren, Roberto Bautista Agut, Tommy Paul, Diego Schwartzman, Grigor Dimitrov, and Basilashvili to win his first Masters 1000 title. The win in the finale has catapulted him to a career-high number 10 in the ATP Rankings.

Norrie is 47-20 in the season

Norrie has a win-loss record of 47-20 in the ongoing season. He has won 10 of his last 11 encounters. The British finished as the runner-up in San Diego after losing the final to Casper Ruud. Besides winning the Indian Wells Masters, Norrie also won the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos. He reached the final in Estoril, Lyon, and Queen's Club.

San Diego: Norrie claimed his 40th victory of the season

Norrie defeated eighth seed Dan Evans to reach the quarter-final at the San Diego Open, his ninth of the season. The former then qualified for the semi-finals with a win over Denis Shapovalov. This was his 40th match victory of the year. Norrie overcame top seed Andrey Rublev to reach his fifth final of the season. Casper Ruud defeated Norrie in the summit clash.

Norrie is 6-4 at Grand Slams in 2021

Norrie went past the second round at Grand Slams for the second time, in 2021. He lost to Nadal in the third round at the Australian Open. The British qualified for the same stage at the French Open and Wimbledon. He was knocked out of the US Open after suffering a first-round defeat to Carlos Alcaraz. Norrie is 6-4 at majors in 2021.